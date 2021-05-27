‘Friends’ cast confirm they will never reunite on-screen again

The cast of Friends have said they will not do another on-screen reunion.

During this week’s one-off special Friends: The Reunion, host James Corden asked the main cast members – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc – if they could consider returning again.

Referring to showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Kudrow said (per Digital Spy): “It’s all up to Marta and David and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely….

Advertisement

“They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”

Cox added a more definitive sentiment, saying: “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this. Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

“I didn’t know what to expect coming into this,” LeBlanc added. “I knew it was going to be awesome to see these five people. What I did not take into account was being back on set and being in this environment, and it’s pretty cool.”

In other Friends news, Reunion producer Ben Winston explained how he convinced Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow to perform the show’s memorable song ‘Smelly Cat’ together.

“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” he explained.

“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment.

Advertisement

“And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.