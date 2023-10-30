‘Friends’ cast pen tribute to the late Matthew Perry: “We are all so utterly devastated”

The surviving Friends cast have written a touching tribute in honour of the late Matthew Perry.

On October 29, it was reported that Perry had passed away aged 54. The results of his initial post-mortem report have been labelled “inconclusive”.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, the hit NBC sitcom, and starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

Advertisement

In a statement to People, the cast said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement was then signed by all five of the Friends cast.

Yesterday (October 29), Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright, also paid tribute to Perry in a statement. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they wrote.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.” You can read the full tribute here. For a full list of messages about Perry, read here.