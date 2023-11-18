‘Friends’ cast reportedly “planning special reunion” to honour Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends are reportedly “planning a special reunion” to honour their late co-star Matthew Perry.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A private funeral service was held on November 3.

This week, Perry’s Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow shared touching individual tributes to the late actor on their respective Instagram pages.

Now, there are reports that the cast are planning to reunite at the upcoming Emmy awards to pay special tribute to Perry (via The Daily Mail).

A source reportedly told the outlet: “Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honour him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves – and there have been rumblings to do it at next year’s Emmys.”

“They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life,” the source added.

In 2021, the Friends cast reunited for a one-off special which saw them revisit the sets on the show, re-enact episodes and meet with celebrities who appeared on the show.

Earlier this month, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry was “happy” and “doing good in the world” before his passing.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that,” she explained. “He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking.”

Kauffman continued: “Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”

Perry’s official death certificate was released last week. According to reports, it stated that his cause of death was still “deferred” following inconclusive initial autopsy results.

The toxicology report had confirmed earlier that Perry’s death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.