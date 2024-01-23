‘Friends’ cast “saddened” by claims Matthew Perry assaulted women

The main cast members of Friends has reportedly been “saddened” by claims their late co-star Matthew Perry “assaulted women”.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that claimed Perry physically assaulted at least two women and lied about his sobriety in the lead-up to his death. One such allegation related to him purportedly “throwing a coffee table” at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she accused him of cheating in 2021.

“He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

According to US Weekly, three sources close to actor also claimed that he shoved his live-in sober companion Morgan Moses into a wall and “threw her onto a bed” in March 2022 during a confrontation about his drug abuse.

Now, in response to the reports, a source has claimed that Aniston and the rest of the Friends main cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow – are feeling “stressed” about the situation.

“The last thing they want to do is to have to give these awful claims any sort of weight by even addressing them, but they’re all very stressed and saddened by this tidal wave of negativity towards Matthew and not sure how to proceed,” they explained.

“They all want to remember the kind and loving Matty that they knew,” they added to Closer Magazine [via Evening Standard].

It was recently reported that the cast of Friends were planning a special reunion to honour Perry at the Emmys, but this didn’t go ahead.

“We had talked about it early on,” executive producer Jesse Collins told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them.

“I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”