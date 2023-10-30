‘Friends’ cast “working on a joint statement” about late co-star Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends are reportedly working on a joint statement following Matthew Perry’s death.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the long running sitcom, died on Saturday (October 28) aged 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene.

His former co-stars including Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are yet to officially comment on his death although reports suggest that the latter was considering adopting his dog.

Showbiz correspondent Kinsey Schofield told GB News this morning (October 30) that the cast are set to release a joint statement in the coming days.

“New information is that the core cast of Friends is currently working on a joint statement they can release. According to sources they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry, they say that he was their brother, and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times.

“They believe that this is incredibly unfair, according to one of Lisa Kudrow’s friends, and no one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years.”

It comes after the creators of Friends, Marta Kauffman and David Crane issued a statement paying tribute to the late actor following his death.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they wrote [via Deadline].

A host of stars have paid tribute to Perry as have fans who have been laying flowers outside the New York apartment building that frequently appeared in Friends.

Elsewhere, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.

Last night (October 29), Charlie Puth was among the names who paid tribute to the actor. The moment came during his concert in Melbourne, when he performed a piano version of the iconic Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’. Elsewhere, Adele also paid her respects at a recent concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.