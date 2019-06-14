‘Friends’ co-creator speaks out again on those reunion rumours

Marta Kauffman created the sitcom with David Crane

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has once again quashed hopes that the show could one day make a comeback in the near future.

Kauffman created the beloved sitcom with David Crane back in 1993, with the first season premiering the following year. 10 full seasons and 236 episodes of Friends aired before it ended in May 2004.

Persistent rumours about a Friends revival have circulated for a number of years, with Jennifer Aniston fanning the flames of speculation earlier this month by hinting that “anything could happen” when asked about a potential reunion.

Kauffman, however, has already been less positive with her outlook on the possible return of Friends. Speaking to AP in a new interview this week, the producer said “nope” when asked about a reunion.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she added. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Other Friends cast members have weighed in on the prospect of a reunion in recent times. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, previously described a revival as “sad”.

“That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties,” Kudrow offered. “And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

Ross Geller actor David Schwimmer also previously admitted: “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it. But thank you for asking, and moving on!”

Meanwhile, Friends was recently part of IKEA’s latest advertising campaign which depicted an array of living rooms from famous TV shows.