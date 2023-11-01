‘Friends’ co-creator remembers final conversation with Matthew Perry

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has recalled her final conversation with Matthew Perry prior to his death aged 54.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom, died on Saturday (October 28) after reportedly being found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. Results from an initial post-mortem were found to be “inconclusive” pending a toxicology report.

Speaking to Today, Kauffman, who co-created Friends with David Crane, said she had spoken to Perry two weeks before his death.

“He was happy and chipper,” Kauffman said about Perry during their conversation. “He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

When asked how she felt when she heard the news of his death, Kauffman added: “I was just in shock. My first impulse was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness, so much sadness.”

In a tribute last week, Kauffman, Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright described Perry as a “brilliant talent”.

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” they wrote in a joint statement. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Recently, Perry’s co-stars on Friends, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, said they were “utterly devastated” in a joint statement.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement read. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”