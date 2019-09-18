‘Friends’ creators reveal the storylines they regret the most

They're not satisfied with everything in the hit show

The creators of Friends have revealed which storylines from the hit series they regret the most.

Marta Kauffman and David Crane were at the helm of the show for all 10 seasons, which aired between 1994 and 2004.

In a new interview, the pair said they weren’t completely happy with every storyline or joke featured across the 236 episodes. Singling out two plotlines in particular, Kauffman said she wished they had gone in a different direction in regards to Phoebe dating her twin sister Ursula’s stalker and when Phoebe and Ryan (Charlie Sheen) spent what was meant to be a romantic weekend together suffering from chickenpox.

“We did a lot of rewriting on that to make it work,” Kauffman told The Hollywood Reporter of the former storyline. “It’s much harder for me to enjoy the good moments when there are moments in it where I’m going, ‘Oh my God, we let that happen? We did that.’”

Crane added that he doesn’t remember many specific scenes but, when he comes across an episode, will sometimes think: “Wow, really? We went with that? We couldn’t stay 10 more minutes and just find a better joke?”

He added: “There are some [episodes] that are better than others.”

In July, it was confirmed that Friends is officially set to leave Netflix in the US. The beloved sitcom will move to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, which is set to launch in 2020.

Representatives for Netflix have confirmed the changes only apply to the US, meaning fans will still be able to binge-watch the show on the platform in the UK.

That also means Friends is in the running for taking the title of the most-streamed show in the UK for the third year in a row. In August, it was revealed to be the most popular programme on streaming services for a second consecutive year.