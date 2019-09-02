You can now get your hands on a ‘Friends’ LEGO set

The 'Central Perk' set will set you back £64.99

LEGO have announced the release of a brand new Friends-themed set.

Released to celebrate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary which falls later this month (September 22), the ‘Central Perk’ set is a recreation of the fictional coffee shop which regularly featured as a hang-out spot for the characters throughout the show’s 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

The set includes the shop’s couch and chair set-up which the characters used in the show, as well as the shop counter — which is manned by Central Perk’s chief barista, Gunther — and the performance space where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar.

As well as Gunther and Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica and Joey minifigures are also included in the set. You can see it in ‘action’ below.

“An ideal Friends-themed gift for your own friends and family who love the TV show, this hot toy is great for play and will grab attention when displayed in any room,” a press release promises.

The LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk set is currently on sale at £64.99 over on LEGO’s site.

The upcoming 25th anniversary of Friends‘ first-ever episode will also be celebrated with a special cinematic event, Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary. Never-before-seen footage, along with 12 classic episodes of the show, will be shown on the big screen later this month and in October.

Last month, Friends was confirmed as the most-streamed show in the UK for the second year running.