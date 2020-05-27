‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow promises reunion special will be “really fun”

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has assured fans that the upcoming reunion special will be worth the wait.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared her excitement.

“I can’t wait for it to happen,” Kudrow said. “The six of us haven’t been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner.

“It’s gonna be fun. I mean, it’ll be really fun.”

Kudrow recently spoke more about her experience on the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, to The Sunday Times.

“There were six of us who were put in the spotlight together, right?” she began. “Yet it was still challenging, even though we had each other to bounce off.

“I know fame can be hard, even if that’s what people seek out,” she added.

The Friends special was due to air in April, but production was pushed back in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with plans to hopefully film this month.

It is now scheduled to air in time with the launch of streaming service HBO Max, with no current release date on the cards.

Kudrow currently stars in Netflix workplace comedy Space Force opposite Steve Carell and alongside John Malkovich and Diana Silvers.

In a four-star review, NME said: “It’s how much these smart, but also very silly, people make you laugh that is most important.”

Space Force arrives on Netflix on May 29.