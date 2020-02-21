‘Friends’ reunion confirmed: “It’s happening”

A Friends reunion special starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc is officially on the cards.

The news was confirmed by HBO Max earlier today (February 21). Aniston also shared an old school promotional poster via her Instagram with the caption: “It’s happening”. She also tagged her fellow co-stars.

HBO Max wrote in an Instagram story: “The one where they got back together. The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax.”

The news comes after months of speculation that a reunion special was in the works.

Last year, Aniston told The Ellen Show that she was “working on something” with the other cast members. More recently, Perry opened an Instagram account and posed “big news is coming.”

Schwimmer, meanwhile, was tight-lipped during his appearance on BBC’s The One Show last week (February 11) while promoting his new comedy Intelligence.

The One Show: Matt Baker and Alex Jones meet David Schwimmer The one with that rumour of a Friends reunion ? Posted by The One Show on Thursday, February 13, 2020

When quizzed about the possibility of a reunion, he neither denied nor confirmed the rumour. “First of all, I’m so glad I finally get to answer this question,” he joked. “I really wish I could confirm or deny. There’s nothing official to report.”

All 10 seasons of Friends will move from Netflix to HBO Max – the upcoming streaming platform from WarnerMedia – when it launches. A release date for the reunion episode has not yet been announced.