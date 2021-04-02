The long-awaited ’Friends’ reunion will finally start filming next week

David Schwimmer has confirmed that the Friends reunion is finally set to film next week after many delays.

The special episode has been pushed back multiple times from its original planned broadcast date of May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwimmer shared the good news during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “After this, I’m going to Los Angeles,” he said. “We’re going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I’m hopping on a plane this afternoon. I’m gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years.”

The actor, who played Ross on the sitcom, also confirmed that the reunion won’t see the stars in character. “I’ll be myself, I’ll be David,” he explained. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character, we’re all ourselves – the real people. Although there is one section of it that – I don’t want to give it away – but we all read something.”

Last month, Schwimmer revealed the show would finally start filming in April, but did not give a specific date. “We figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside,” he explained in an interview. “You know, for safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow shared last year that she has already shot a scene for the reunion episode.

The star, who portrayed Phoebe, also hinted that some scenes of the show will take place in “a coffee house room”, along with other sets that “we have not been in”.

There is currently still no confirmed release date for the reunion episode, but when it finally arrives it will stream on HBO Max in the US.