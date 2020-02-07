The original cast of Friends have reportedly signed a deal with Warner Bros to return for a one-off special.

The episode, which will air on HBO Max, will see original members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry reunite once more for an hour-long special.

According to Deadline, the reunion will see the cast being paid $3m-$4m each for their involvement.

There are also reports that the original creators of the long-running show, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, will also be involved in the special.

The news comes after Matthew Perry said “big news is coming” amid continued speculation of a reunion. The 50-year-old actor, who portrayed Chandler in the hit ’90s-’00s sitcom, wrote the hint on Twitter earlier this week (February 5).

Meanwhile, his co-star Jennifer Aniston told The Ellen Show earlier this year that she too was “working on something” with Perry and the other cast members.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter published an article last November in which an insider said talks were “currently underway for an unscripted reunion special” on HBO Max. The source made it clear, however, that discussions were “far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.”

Last December, Aniston said she knew “nothing” about the production of a reboot but did tell People magazine: “And I will just continue with… we’re trying.

“It’s a never-ending question, isn’t it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud. It’s bringing people joy on a daily basis.”