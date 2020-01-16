‘Friends’ reunion special stalls over financial disagreements

The touted upcoming Friends reunion may not be happening after all, an HBO boss has revealed.

Back in November of last year, it was revealed that a full Friends reunion special was in the works to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom.

The reunion, an unscripted special, looked to be heading exclusively to new streaming service HBO Max, but at a TCA press tour yesterday (January 15), the streamer’s chief creative officer Kevin Reilly was less optimistic about the prospect of the special getting the go-ahead.

“There is interest all around and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it,” Reilly said (via Deadline), before adding: “Today, it’s just maybe.”

The Deadline report said that negotiations had “recently come to a standstill,” with the financial expectations of the cast and the potential studio Warner Bros. “far apart”.

“Because of the impasse and the big, eight-figure gap between what the cast is seeking money-wise and what the studio is willing to pay, sources close to the situation consider the special not happening as of right now,” the report continued.

Friends ran for 236 episodes and 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green in the show) recently said that she was “working on something” with her fellow former cast members, while Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) also recently shared a photo of themselves together, after a full cast reunion photo was posted on Instagram.