‘Friends’ reunion: here’s everyone on the star-packed guestlist

The celebrity guestlist for the upcoming Friends reunion has been released, with both new and returning stars in the mix.

HBO have announced the list – which includes everyone from Lady Gaga to Malala Yousafzai – to coincide with the launch of the reunion teaser trailer yesterday (May 13).

David Beckham, Justin Bieber and BTS are among the new names to feature in the one-off special. Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister Jill in a recurring role on the show, will also make an appearance.

Series regulars James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, will also be present. You can see a full list of the celebrity guests who are confirmed to appear in Friends: The Reunion below.

David Beckham

Justin Bieber

BTS

James Corden

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Elliott Gould

Larry Hankin

Kit Harington

Mindy Kaling

Lady Gaga

Thomas Lennon

Christina Pickles

James Michael Tyler

Tom Selleck

Maggie Wheeler

Reese Witherspoon

Malala Yousafzai

Friends: The Reunion will premiere in the US on May 27. A UK air date is yet to be announced.

HBO have described the special, which will see the full cast reunite in front of cameras for the first time, as “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show”. None of the cast will be in character, and instead are expected to be in-conversation with each other and their guests.

The show was filmed in April on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California. It was originally due to air in May 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed production throughout the year.