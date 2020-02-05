News

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry teases “big news coming”

Could we BE any more excited?

Charlotte Krol
Matthew Perry has said “big news is coming” amid continued speculation that a Friends reunion could be on the cards.

The 50-year-old actor, who portrayed Chandler in the hit ’90s-’00s sitcom, wrote the hint on Twitter today (February 5).

It comes months after his co-star Jennifer Aniston told The Ellen Show that she was “working on something” with Perry and the other cast members including Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter published an article last November in which an insider said talks were “currently underway for an unscripted reunion special” on HBO Max. The source made it clear, however, that discussions were “far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.”

Friends
The cast of ‘Friends’. Credit: Getty

Last December, Aniston said she knew “nothing” about the production of a reboot but did tell People magazine: “And I will just continue with… we’re trying.

“It’s a never-ending question, isn’t it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud. It’s bringing people joy on a daily basis.”

Perry and Cox also shared a photo of themselves together in November a few weeks after a full cast reunion photo was posted on Instagram by Aniston.

