‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to release “unflinchingly honest” memoir

Friends star Matthew Perry is set to write an “unflinchingly honest” memoir.

The actor will be releasing a currently untitled autobiography which will discuss his time on the hit show, as well as his struggles with addiction. Flatiron Books, a division of the publisher Macmillan, will release the book in autumn 2022.

The book has been described as “candid and self-aware” and promises to be “told with [Perry’s] trademark humour” as “Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fuelled it despite seemingly having it all.”

Flatiron Books publisher Megan Lynch added in a press release, per Vanity Fair: “We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.

“Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanising right now, a time of isolation and division.”

Earlier this year, Perry’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston spoke out in support of the actor after he admitted he experienced anxiety on set.

“I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” Aniston told Today. “Which makes a lot of sense.”

“To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” Perry had said of the live audience on the show, during the recent Friends reunion special.

He added: “It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out.”