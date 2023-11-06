‘Friends’ stars reportedly only attend part of Matthew Perry’s funeral

Matthew Perry’s co-stars on Friends only attended the first half of his funeral, according to reports.

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were all seen at the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday (November 3).

According to DailyMail.com, the cast however did not attend the second half of the funeral, which was reserved for Perry’s family and closest friends.

“The Friends cast did not attend the second half of the services which took place further up from the church at The Courts of Remembrance which is made up of several open air courtyards,” an insider told the outlet.

“It’s a special, more secluded area. More private. That part was only attended by Matthew’s family and closest friends. Less than 20 people.

“There were about another 20 at the first part of the services. It was very intimate.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, died aged 54 in an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home on October 28. Following his death, results from an initial post-mortem were found to be “inconclusive” pending a toxicology report.

On Wednesday (November 1), it was reported that no trace of either methamphetamine or fentanyl were found in his system at the time of his death. However, law enforcement officials said further tests are being conducted.

In a statement last week, Perry’s Friends co-stars released a joint statement, saying they were “utterly devastated”.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement read. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”