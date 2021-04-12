‘Friends: The Reunion’ special has finished filming after delays

The Friends reunion special has wrapped following delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

The HBO Max special, which is expected to air later this year, completed filming yesterday (April 11). A post from the show’s official Instagram account features a picture of a Friends: The Reunion billboard with the caption: “That’s a wrap! 🎬 Could we BE anymore excited!?”

The reunion of original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was supposed to be broadcast last summer but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the sitcom (1994-2004), confirmed last week that filming had started. He posted a picture from his make-up chair with the caption: “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.” The photo was later deleted [via Metro].

HBO provided clarity last April on what the episode will entail, revealing that the stars will play themselves rather than their Friends characters. “In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters.”

The reunion special, which was green-lit in February 2020, also sees original show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman work with the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year that the cast is set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special”.