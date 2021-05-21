‘Friends: The Reunion’ to air on Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland

Friends: The Reunion has received an official release date in the UK and Ireland.

The one-off unscripted special, which sees the return of core cast members and guest appearances, will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK & Ireland from next week.

HBO Max is set to air the special in the US on May 27, which will feature musical guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS alongside football legend David Beckham and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

Series regulars James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, will also be present.

The official trailer for Friends: The Reunion was released yesterday (May 20), and sees Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite on the remade set.

Elsewhere, Stephen Colbert revealed to Lisa Kudrow on his talk show that he once auditioned for Friends.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that,” Colbert said of his experience auditioning for the show. “Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys.”

He went on: “I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it. I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.”

Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch in the UK on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW from 8AM on May 27, ahead of its broadcast on Sky One at 8PM.