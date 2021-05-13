‘Friends: The Reunion’ trailer drops – special guests include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and BTS

The first trailer for Friends: The Reunion special has landed, and with it confirmation of guest stars from the world of music, film, TV and more.

The one-off special for HBO Max in the US airs on May 27 and will feature musical guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS alongside football legend David Beckham and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

Fifteen celebrities will make cameos overall including former cast members Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s former boyfriend Richard, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice.

In the teaser clip, the original cast from the ’90s sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – are filmed walking arm in arm away from the camera as a stripped-back version of the show’s ‘I’ll Be There For You’ theme tune plays. Watch it below:

Cox wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends…and it was better than ever.”

Aniston, referencing a line from an early episode of the show, said: “Could we BE any more excited?!”

The special arrives 17 years after Friends wrapped its 10th and final season. The series aired on NBC in the US for a decade between 1994 and 2004.

In the reunion episode, the cast members will not reprise their Friends roles but will instead appear as themselves for an unscripted show.

The special, which was green-lit in February 2020, saw several production delays owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Original show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have worked with the cast for the one-off special.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year that the cast members are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special”.