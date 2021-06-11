A Friends-themed cruise has been confirmed to set sail from May 2022.

Fana World Travel, a New Jersey and Singapore-based travel agency, has said that it is hosting a fan-powered sea voyage. The news comes in the wake of the show’s recent comeback on HBO Max in May.

“While the makers were planning Friends: The Reunion, we at FANA World Travel were planning a cruise for all you fans out there,” the agency announced in a Facebook post on May 24.

Fans who book the Friends cruise will experience a dress up party, trivia games and a cooking demonstration, according to company’s website.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the homepage promises.

The Friends-themed voyage will take place on the Celebrity Equinox, a 19-deck and 1,041-foot long ship that’s owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises. Bookings are limited to 500 “die-hard fans” out of the ship’s 2,850-passenger capacity. The first cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale in Florida from May 15, 2022.

The cruise is not affiliated with Warner Bros., which owns the rights to Friends, and no cast members will be appearing.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer has shared a new collection of Friends “reunion snaps”.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday (June 4) to post a mix of new and old images of the cast and crew following the airing of the one-off HBO Max special last month.

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW TV in the UK and HBO Max in the US.