‘Friends’ to be screened in cinemas to mark show’s 25th anniversary

We first met the gang in September 1994

Friends will be screened in cinemas later this year to mark the hit sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

The special event, which is called Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary, will take place across September and October and welcome 12 classic episodes of the show to the big screen.

Fans will also be offered never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews as part of the celebrations, which will take place across 1,000 US cinemas. The episodes will be aired on September 23, September 28, and October 2.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast,” said Warner Bros. Television’s Lisa Gregorian in a statement.

“It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together.

She added: “We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters – for the first time ever! – so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favourite Friends scenes in a new way.”

Episodes due to be shown are as follows:

‘Pilot –ReDo’

‘The One With The Black Out’

‘The One With The Birth’

‘The One Where Ross Finds Out’

‘The One With The Prom Video’

‘The One Where No One’s Ready’

‘The One With The Morning After’

‘The One With The Embryos’

‘The One With Chandler In A Box’

‘The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2’

‘The One Where Everyone Finds Out’

‘The One Where Ross Got High’