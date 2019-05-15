Frustrated ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are attempting to ‘Google Bomb’ the show’s “bad writers”

Viewers aren't happy with recent developments

Frustrated Game of Thrones fans reportedly succeeded in getting an image of the series’ showrunners to rank for the search term, “bad writers”.

The penultimate episode of the fantasy show’s final season aired on Sunday evening. ‘The Bells’ saw Daenerys Targaryen order Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in thousands of deaths.

As we edge closer to what’s set to be an epic finale, longtime viewers have been airing their disappointment over GoT‘s recent outings. With star Lena Headey revealing that she wasn’t entirely on board with Cersei Lannister’s exit, ‘The Bells’ also became the show’s lowest-rated episode ever.

While some fans have called for Season 8 to be completely re-written via an online petition, a number of Redditors have now attempted to tarnish the big bosses’ names.

With an axe to grind, the users set out to get an image of showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff to appear first when searching for “bad writers” on Google. According to Metro, they were briefly successful in getting the snap near to the top.

“Bad Writers. Upvote this post so it’s the first result when you google Bad Writers’,” the post is titled.

Although the same image currently appears as the third post on Google, it is now due to extensive news coverage of the thread, rather than the original Reddit post.

The technique adopted by the Thrones viewers is known as ‘Google bombing’, which alters the search engine’s algorithms and presents alternative – often inaccurate – results. As The Verge points out, less successful threads attempted to get Weiss and Benioff to show up when looking for ‘Dickheads‘ and ‘Dumb and Dumber‘.

Reviewing the latest Game of Thrones outing, NME concluded: “Season 8 may ultimately leave a bad taste in the mouth for many Game of Thrones fans, but perhaps things can be salvaged in next week’s finale. I think this must be the first time in the show’s history where I’m desperate for Sansa to be back in the mix.”