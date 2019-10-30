“Fuck it why not?” – Robert De Niro defends his appearance in divisive Warburtons advert

He is due to appear in 'The Irishman' next month

Robert De Niro has defended his appearance in a recent Warburtons advert.

The Irishman star was heavily criticised by some quarters over the ad, which you can watch below, particularly Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

But De Niro laughed off the criticism and said he didn’t regret starring in the commercial in which he played a gangster trying to muscle in on Warburtons’ new bagel line, set at the company’s Bolton HQ.

He told GQ: “Look they asked me to do it and I met the guy, Warburton, and I thought it was funny.

“I saw [Sylvester] Stallone do it and I thought at least he has a sense of humour about it and about himself. And I thought I can look at it two ways. Should I think I should never have done that? I’m too good for that or something? And I said, fuck it, I’ll do it. Why not? Don’t hold it against me.”

De Niro is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Netflix movie The Irishman, which is due to land on November 8.

It has become Martin Scorsese’s best-reviewed film of all time, picking up a coveted 100% record on Rotten Tomatoes.

An NME review of the film says it betters the pair’s previous link-up on Heat, and calls it an “epic crime drama”.

“If this is to be Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s final fling together, then they couldn’t wish to end on a better note,” Greg Wetherall wrote.

“The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classy offering. Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.”

Speaking about the de-ageing process of his character in the film, DeNiro added: “It was OK. I just wanted it to work as best as it can.”

He continued: “They did a very good job, I felt. They tried to make it the best to date that it could be.”