“Fuck you, I’m doing it anyway!” – HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ ‘Showrunner’ addresses concerns from creator Alan Moore

"I’m channelling the spirit of Alan Moore to tell Alan Moore, ‘Fuck you, I’m doing it anyway.'"

The showrunner of HBO’s new adaptation of Watchmen has addressed the comic’s creator Alan Moore, who has expressed concern about the new show.

“Fuck you, I’m doing it anyway!” said Damon Lindeloff, in response to reports that Moore is “not thrilled” about the new series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lindeloff made the comments during the Television Critics Association press tour, addressing Moore’s decision to distance himself from the project.

“I don’t think that I’ve made peace with it,” he said. “Alan Moore is a genius, in my opinion, the greatest writer in the comic medium and maybe the greatest writer of all time.

“He’s made it very clear that he doesn’t want to have any association or affiliation with Watchmen ongoing and that we not use his name to get people to watch it, which I want to respect.”

He claimed that his decision to go ahead with the show anyway is ‘channelling the spirit of Alan Moore’.

“I do feel like the spirit of Alan Moore is a punk rock spirit, a rebellious spirit, and that if you would tell Alan Moore, a teenage Moore in ’85 or ’86, ‘You’re not allowed to do this because Superman’s creator or Swamp Thing’s creator doesn’t want you to do it,’ he would say, ‘Fuck you, I’m doing it anyway.’

“So I’m channelling the spirit of Alan Moore to tell Alan Moore, ‘Fuck you, I’m doing it anyway.’”