‘Full House’ actor and comedian Bob Saget has died, aged 65

Saget's 'Full House' co-star John Stamos, Kat Dennings, B. J. Novak and more have taken to social media to mourn the beloved actor

By Surej Singh
Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

American actor and comedian Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

The news was confirmed by the Orange County’s Sheriff Office via social media on Sunday (January 9). Per the authorities’ tweet, Saget was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead on the scene. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” they said.

Saget had performed a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida the night before, having recently kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was set to run through June of 2022.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget wrote on Instagram. “Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out.”

Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, and its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Saget rose to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a single-father of three daughters who moves in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier). While Full House wasn’t a commercial success at the time, it was a fan-favourite with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Its cult following ushered in a sequel titled Fuller House, produced by Netflix in 2016. Full House also starred Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.

Saget’s other notable roles include a recurring role as himself on HBO’s Entourage, and as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. In 2014, Saget released a comedy album entitled ‘That’s What I’m Talking About’, which was for the Best Comedy Album at the Grammys. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Bob Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.

Bob Saget and the cast of 'Full House'
Bob Saget (top left) and the cast of ‘Full House’. Credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

Following the news of his passing, comedians, fellow actors and fans have begun pouring in tributes to the late comedian and actor.

John Stamos, who co-starred in Full House with Saget, said: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter on the US sitcom Raising Dad, said: “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss”.

This is a developing story

