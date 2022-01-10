‘Full House’ actor and comedian Bob Saget has died, aged 65

American actor and comedian Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

The news was confirmed by the Orange County’s Sheriff Office via social media on Sunday (January 9). Per the authorities’ tweet, Saget was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead on the scene. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” they said.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget had performed a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida the night before, having recently kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was set to run through June of 2022.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget wrote on Instagram. “Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out.”

Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, and its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Saget rose to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a single-father of three daughters who moves in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier). While Full House wasn’t a commercial success at the time, it was a fan-favourite with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Its cult following ushered in a sequel titled Fuller House, produced by Netflix in 2016. Full House also starred Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.

Saget’s other notable roles include a recurring role as himself on HBO’s Entourage, and as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. In 2014, Saget released a comedy album entitled ‘That’s What I’m Talking About’, which was for the Best Comedy Album at the Grammys. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Bob Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.

Following the news of his passing, comedians, fellow actors and fans have begun pouring in tributes to the late comedian and actor.

John Stamos, who co-starred in Full House with Saget, said: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter on the US sitcom Raising Dad, said: “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss”.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Quick Bob Saget story. I’m playing at Encore in Vegas & Bob comes to the booth. We chat for a few & he’s legit the kindest guy. Later he comes back & goes “I was trying to find out what song was playing and it’s you!” He holds up his phone & it’s a Shazam of Deep Down Low. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gFKjNi8va7 — 💰VALENTINO KHAN 💰 (@ValentinoKhan) January 10, 2022

RIP to @bobsaget! It was proud to call you a friend. One of the greatest comedians ever & a Philly legend. 🙏🙏 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 10, 2022

Fuck! Saget would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can’t do that. I’m just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

This is a developing story