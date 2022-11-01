Funniest British sitcom moment revealed in new poll

The classic Only Fools And Horses scene, in which Del Boy falls through a bar, has been voted the funniest British sitcom moment of all time.

The scene from the beloved BBC comedy sees the character, portrayed by Sir David Jason, fall sideways to the floor after the bar section he was leaning on is lifted without him knowing. Meanwhile, his friend Trigger, played by the late Roger Lloyd Pack, remains completely oblivious to the incident.

Two thousand British adults and children voted for the scene in a poll commissioned by TV channel Gold to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

The same research also revealed Only Fools And Horses to be the nation’s favourite sitcom of all time, with 29% of the vote. Del Boy, meanwhile, was voted as the most loved comedy character, with 59% in agreement.

Last year, the classic scene was also voted as the favourite among 1,100 comedy fans in a poll commissioned by RadioTimes.com to celebrate the sitcom’s 40th anniversary.

In second place for the funniest British sitcom moment in Gold’s poll was the Vicar Of Dibley scene, in which Geraldine Granger (Dawn French) falls into a deep puddle while taking a walk through the countryside.

Third place went to the Dad’s Army scene, in which a German officer demands to know the name of Private Pike, played by Ian Lavender, and Captain Mainwaring, portrayed by Arthur Lowe, accidentally says” “Don’t tell him, Pike!”

In fourth place came a popular scene from Fawlty Towers, where Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) repeatedly strikes his car with a tree branch after he becomes increasingly frustrated by it not starting.

Advertisement

Of the poll, Gold channel director Gerald Casey said: “What better way to celebrate Gold’s 30th birthday than to demonstrate what the channel is all about – the best of the UK’s comedy.

“We’ve been the home to the comedy our viewers love for the last 30 years, and the British public know that they can always find their favourite shows on Gold.

“It’s no surprise that we still find these scenes and characters as funny and iconic as the day they first aired, just proving that great comedy truly is timeless.”

Earlier this year, David Jason admitted that he “would love to” reprise his role as Del Boy if presented with a strong enough idea.