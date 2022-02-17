FX confirms Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ will end with season four

FX has confirmed that Atlanta, Donald Glover‘s award-winning comedy series, will come to an end with its fourth season.

The show’s long-awaited third season will premiere on March 24, nearly four years after it was originally scheduled to premiere. It will be followed by its fourth season sometime in the fall of this year.

On Thursday (February 17), FX CEO John Landgraf talked to reporters at the Television Critics Association’s (virtual) winter press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter), and he revealed that Atlanta would end after its next two seasons.

FX and Glover filmed both seasons three and four back-to-back in a bid to return the comedy to the air as soon as possible. The series last aired in May 2018. Sources originally stated that Glover had a carve-out to continue with Atlanta should he have wanted to extend the show beyond season four. That is no longer the case.

Speaking on the third season, Landgraf told reporters: “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta.”

Glover previously claimed that The Sopranos is the only thing that “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta.

The news comes after it was announced last year that Glover (aka rapper Childish Gambino) would be leaving his current deal with the Disney-owned FX to partner with Amazon.

One of the shows Glover is working on for Amazon is a TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The series, which was originally announced with Glover starring opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was due this year but the former Fleabag Emmy winner dropped out. Her role will be recast as insiders noted the streamer still hopes to debut the show in 2022.

Glover will also executively produce a music series called Hive – set to “revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure” and stem from Watchmen producer and writer Janine Nabers. Malia Obama, the daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has been hired to work as a writer on the series.

Elsewhere at the TCA, Landgraf confirmed that Lil Dicky comedy Dave would be returning for its third season.