Fyre Festival’s breakout star Andy King is reportedly set to film his own reality show, after he shot to viral fame.

The event planner became a star of Netflix’s Fyre documentary earlier this year after he said he was willing to do “whatever it took” and “prepared to suck dick” in order to secure a shipment of water for the troubled event.

Now, Deadline reports that King is heading back to the small screen after striking a deal with Spoke Studios. Described as the “Tim Gunn of the event production world”, it’s claimed that King could be signed up for everything from original talk show to unscripted series and podcasts.

King said: “No one was more surprised than I was that a documentary spotlighting my only professional strike-out would result in an unbelievable outpouring of love and support, and overwhelming amount of interest and offers.

“I’ve had a long, successful career as an event producer, and took an extraordinary leap of faith sharing openly and honestly my unique personal experience on Fyre Fest, and the phone has been ringing off the hook ever since. The barrage of memes notwithstanding, I’ve been granted an opportunity that’s impossible to pass up.”

Despite securing viral fame, it was previously claimed that King had “begged” for his story to be dropped from the film.