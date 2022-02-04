‘Game Of Thones’ Studio Tour opens its doors to fans

Game Of Thrones fans are being invited to step into the world of Westeros at a new £40million studio tour in Northern Ireland.

Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, one of several locations where the HBO s show was filmed, the attraction opened today (February 4) and features an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

The 110,000-square foot set includes the Great Hall at Winterfell, King’s Landing, and Dragonstone, Jon Snow’s sword ‘Longclaw’, the dress his sister Sansa wore for her wedding to Joffrey as well as interactive experiences.

Other sets have been reconstructed and iconic props like the Iron Throne.