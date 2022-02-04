‘Game Of Thones’ Studio Tour opens its doors to fans

Game Of Thrones fans are being invited to step into the world of Westeros at a new £40million studio tour in Northern Ireland.
Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, one of several locations where the HBO s show was filmed, the attraction opened today (February 4) and features an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.
The 110,000-square foot set includes the Great Hall at Winterfell, King’s Landing, and Dragonstone, Jon Snow’s sword ‘Longclaw’, the dress his sister Sansa wore for her wedding to Joffrey as well as interactive experiences.
Other sets have been reconstructed and iconic props like the Iron Throne.
“These are the actual sets that we walked on. These are the actual costumes we wore, the swords we swung,” actor Ian Beattie, who played Meryn Trant, told Reuters.
“And unlike the show, where you don’t always see it, you will get to see the incredible detail that went into every aspect of the making of this show.”
A sneak preview of the tour was released in December, showing one of the halls found in Westeros, the fictional continent where the House Of Stark hail from.
It also showed many original costumes from the show, including those belonging to the Night’s Watch.
The attraction was first given the green light in 2020.
“Linen Mill Studios is thrilled, in partnership with HBO, to have this opportunity to offer fans a unique insight into the making of the Game of Thrones series in the authentic setting of one of its foremost filming locations,” Andrew Webb, Linen Mill Studios’ managing director said at the time.
“We are committed to giving fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the most comprehensive selection of iconic elements from the show available anywhere in the world.”
Tickets for the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Meanwhile, a man recently made a life sized statue of Drogon from Game Of Thrones.