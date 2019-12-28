‘Game of Thrones’ actor Andrew Dunbar dies suddenly at Christmas

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died suddenly over the Christmas period.

According to Belfast Live, the actor who starred in multiple roles on the show during seasons six, seven and eight “died suddenly” at his home in Belfast, Ireland, on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for The Extras Department, an agency for acting extras in Ireland, confirmed Dunbar’s death to Belfast Live. He was in his 30s.

Described as “the dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin,” Dunbar was an artist, actor and DJ.

He was renowned on the set of Game of Thrones in multiple roles, including Alfie Allen’s body double for the character Theon Greyjoy.

Actor and friend Andy McClay paid tribute to Dunbar. “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special,” he told Belfast Live. “People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around.

“I’d say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we’d search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.”

The funeral for Dunbar, who also appeared as an extra in Line of Duty, will take place on Monday (December 30) at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush at 2pm.