‘Game of Thrones’ actor BJ Hogg has died aged 65

BJ Hogg, actor in Game Of Thrones and more, has died aged 65.

The comedy actor also starred in the BBC’s Northern Irish comedy Give My Head Peace for over two decades.

Confirming the news to the BBC, Hogg’s agent Geoff Stanton wrote: “He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them.

“He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew – he is going to be such a loss.”

The Give My Head Peace team added: “BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family. He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time.”

Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We've lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ. https://t.co/XSA4fofKGZ — Tim Mc Garry (@Tim_Mc_Garry) April 30, 2020

Hogg played Addam Marbrand, a bannerman of House Lannister, in season one of Game Of Thrones, and also starred in seasons one and three of British-Irish crime drama The Fall.

Actor Tim McGarry also joined in the tributes, adding: “BJ isn’t just a colleague of ours or a great actor, he’s not just a friend, he’s part of the ‘Give My Head Peace’ family and we are very much a family.

“I was on stage with him a few weeks ago and it’s just heartbreaking. He was such a lovely guy. BJ, as you probably know, was a big guy but he was a big softie as well and it is just so, so sad.”