‘Game Of Thrones’ actor says Euron Greyjoy is “such a fucking idiot”

Despite that, Pilou Asbæk said he "loves the character"

The actor who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones has called the character “such a fucking idiot”.

The brother of Balon and Aeron Greyjoy, the villain is played by Danish actor Pilou Asbæk on the hit HBO show.

Euron Greyjoy is far from one of Game Of Thrones’ most popular characters, but it seems Asbæk didn’t mind playing someone so hated. “You’re probably only going to do a character like Euron Greyjoy once in your life because he’s such a fucking idiot,” he told Buzzfeed News.

“And you don’t want to keep doing those roles because you want to develop as well, but he was so much fun and I love the character. It’s fun being the guy the world hates the most just for a couple of days, as long as it’s only temporary.”

He continued to explain that viewers’ feelings about Greyjoy didn’t bother him. “When you’re away doing a movie or a TV show 200 days a year, you want to enjoy your character,” he said. “And I can tell you one thing – I have not had one dull moment playing Euron Greyjoy. Not one.”

Meanwhile, as Game Of Thrones prepares to come to a finish next week (May 19), author George R.R. Martin has responded to claims that he’s finally finished the last two books in the series. Actor Ian McElhinney, who plays Barristan Selmy, recently told a Russian fan convention that Martin had completed his work but was waiting for the TV series to end before publishing them.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The writer has now denied the books are done, saying he hasn’t even begun working on A Dream Of Spring. “It boggles me that anyone would believe this story, even for an instant,” he continued. “It makes not a whit of sense. Why would I sit for years on completed novels? Why would my publishers – not just here in the US, but all around the world – ever consent to this? They make millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, as do I. Delaying makes no sense.”

While the show is now ahead of Martin’s books, he previously admitted that he would have preferred it if they followed his source material more religiously.

The penultimate episode of the show is also continuing to divide fans, having debuted on Rotten Tomatoes to the lowest rating of every Thrones episode.