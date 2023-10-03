‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Joseph Gatt appears in court over child sex offence charge

Game Of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has appeared in court after being charged with sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

The actor, who played Thenn Warg in the HBO series, was pictured arriving in court in Los Angeles on Monday (October 2) with his girlfriend Mercy Malick.

Gatt, who was arrested over the sexual offence charge in April 2022, also faces a second charge of felony possession of an assault weapon.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the LA Superior Court judge Enrique Monguia said the hearing would continue on December 4 after prosecutor Michael Fern said that “additional discovery is needed” to move forward with the case.

Gatt was arrested after the Los Angeles Police Department received information that he’d been “engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines”.

His Beverly Hills home was subsequently searched by police officers of the Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Gatt, who has pleaded not guilty to both charges, has remained free on bail following his arrest 18 months ago after paying a $5,000 (£4,138) bond.

The actor denied the charges a week after his arrest on Twitter, writing: “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me.

“They are 100 per cent categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

Along with Game Of Thrones, Gatt has appeared in films Thor, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tim Burton’s 2019 live-action remake of Dumbo.