‘Game Of Thrones’ actor reveals ‘The Traitors’ contestant is his mum

Game of Thrones star Kerr Logan has revealed that his mother is part of the cast of The Traitors series two – much to his surprise.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the hit BBC reality show returned on Wednesday (January 3) with 22 new contestants competing for a cash prize of £120,000, while four backstabbing traitors plot to eliminate players of their choosing.

However, the line-up of the latest series came as a bit of a shock to Logan, who had no idea that his mother Diane, a retired teacher from Lancashire, had joined the show.

Logan, who played Ser Davos’s son Matthos Seaworth in Game Of Thrones, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal he was just as surprised as everyone else.

“I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out,” Logan wrote above a promotional picture of the new contestants.

Ahead of the series’ premiere, he also posted: “My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared. @TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Cs5c0dzKbD — Kerr Logan (@KerrLogan) January 3, 2024

Logan has since reposted a number of memes about his mother, including one from Rylan Clark, who wrote: “Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I’m not even a traitor on the show”.

In another post, Logan added: “My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life.”

The series two premiere saw the three traitors chosen by Winkleman recruit a fourth person to their ranks, before teasing their first murder victim.

The Traitors releases new episodes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, but for those who wish to keep ahead of the action, episodes two and three are already available to stream on iPlayer.

Ahead of the series two premiere, Winkleman revealed what she believes is the best strategy to win the show.