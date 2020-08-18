‘Game of Thrones’ actor says he will sign petition to remake “disappointing” final season

Game Of Thrones actor Charles Dance has called the last season of the HBO “disappointing” and has said that he would happily sign a petition to remake the final run.

The hit fantasy show, based on George RR Martin’s books, received a lot of criticism from fans last year as the finale aired across the world. Fans made a Change.org petition calling for season 8 of the show to be remade, which ended up gaining nearly 2 million signatures.

Now Dance, who was on the show until season four, has admitted that he was not a fan of the divisive ending.

Speaking to PopCulture.com the actor, who played Tywin Lannister, said, “Well if there was a petition, I would sign it. I mean, I saw it. I continued to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory.

“Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

He continued, “I think David [Benioff] and Dan [Brett Weiss] raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing,” he said. “They are phenomenal.

“And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.”

Dance is not the only cast member to have voiced their displeasure over the ending. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently said that he “almost” signed a fan-made petition to remake the show’s controversial final season.

Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO show, says he doesn’t support the fan movement, as he maintains that the show was meant to “piss you off no matter how it ends”.

He did tell Variety, though, that he considered financially contributing to a possible remake of season 8, owing to his fascination with fan culture.

A host of Game Of Thrones cast members have responded to the petition since then, with Emilia Clarke calling the backlash “flattering” and Jacob Anderson calling it “rude”.