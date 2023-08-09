‘Game Of Thrones’ actor texted Kit Harington to bring back Davos in Jon Snow spin-off

Game Of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham revealed that he reached out to his co-star Kit Harington about the possibility of bringing back his character Ser Davos Seaworth in the Jon Snow spin-off.

Last year, an unnamed spin-off series was announced by HBO, with Thrones star Emilia Clarke then seemingly confirming that Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow for the sequel.

However, back in May a HBO executive shared doubts over whether the show – provisionally named Snow – could “go all the way” to air.

But Cunningham has still expressed his enthusiasm at the possibility of the new show, revealing in an interview with Den Of Geek that he hinted at a return for his own character.

“I did send [Kit] a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos,’” Cunningham said, referencing the hit Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

“I haven’t heard anything back. You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

Cunningham first appeared as Davos in season two of Game Of Thrones in the service of Stannis Baratheon before becoming one of Snow’s trusted advisors.

Discussing potential plot lines for the show at a Game Of Thrones convention last year, Harington said: “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” adding of his character: “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

Back in July, it was announced that Game Of Thrones stars Harington and Rose Leslie had welcomed their second baby.

Elsewhere in the Game Of Thrones universe, HBO announced this year that production is moving forward on a new prequel spin-off, titled A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.