‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke defends show’s ending

"She’s a Targaryen.”

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has defended the show’s ending, after it proved controversial among fans.

The final instalment of the fantasy show aired last night and saw Jon Snow stabbing the mother of dragons in the heart after her unexpected descent into tyranny.

While the dramatic death has attracted an equal amount of praise and criticism, Clarke insists that Dany’s death marked the perfect end to her character’s story.

“After 10 years of working on this show, it’s logical. Where else can she go?” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”

Clarke also explained how the later stages of her relationship with Jon Snow proved integral to the story of Dany’s death.

“She’s too far down the line. She’s killed so many people already. I can’t turn this ship around. It’s too much,” she added.

“One by one, you see all these strings being cut. And there’s just this last thread she’s holding onto: There’s this boy. And she thinks, ‘He loves me, and I think that’s enough.’… it’s just that hope and wishing that finally there is someone who accepts her for everything she is and … he f—king doesn’t.”

And while Clarke cried upon learning of Dany’s death, she says she stands by her character’s decisions.

“I stand by Daenerys,” declared Clarke. “I stand by her! I can’t not.”

This comes after Clarke previously said a fond farewell to the show in an emotional social media post.