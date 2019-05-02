‘Game of Thrones’: Beric Dondarrion’s final line in ‘The Long Night’ was cut

Actor Richard Dormer has revealed more about his character's role in the dramatic episode

Beric Dondarrion’s last line in the latest episode of Game of Thrones was cut from the final version, according to actor Richard Dormer.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 are posted below

Last Sunday’s (April 28) action-packed episode ‘The Long Night’ provided plenty of drama, with Beric meeting his end while protecting Arya Stark during the lengthy Battle of Winterfell.

While Beric’s death scene didn’t include any final words from the character, Dormer has now revealed that his character initially did have a final line in the episode – but it was ultimately cut from the finished version.

Speaking about Beric’s purpose in the episode, Dormer told The Hollywood Reporter: “He has to make sure Arya is safe. Once he looks into her eyes and knows she’s survived the hallway, he’s done his bit, and now he can die. What drives him on is almost a superhuman spiritual strength. That’s what gets him through the door. It’s so he can get into the room, look at Arya, and know that she’s safe.

“He wants to say one last word to her. I said something on the day we shot it, but I’m kind of glad they didn’t use it.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Pressed on which word he used, Dormer revealed: “‘Live.’ I just looked at her and said, ‘Live.’ And then, boom — he’s gone. But he doesn’t get to say it [in the episode], and he doesn’t need to say it. Life has been his whole struggle through the series. He’s been struggling to protect life, protect innocents.

“He’s a real knight, I suppose. He was noble.”

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has implored fans this week to “find the biggest TV you can” in the coming weeks in order to do justice to the remaining episodes of season eight of the show.