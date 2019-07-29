Missandei of Narth actor reckons GoT fans have short memories.

Game Of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel has hit out over the fans’ backlash against the show’s final season and called the series’ showrunners “legends”.

Emmanuel, who played Missandei of Narth in the HBO megahit, accused critics of the finale of having short memories.

Defending GoT bosses David Benioff and DB Weiss, Emmanuel said: “In light of the reaction to the end of the season – which, by the way, I think most people I know enjoyed – I think it’s easy to focus on the negatives. I think people forget what those two did, and obviously the writing team and everyone involved.”

Emmanuel told Entertainment Tonight: “I think people forget they made people hang on to their literally every word for 10 years. And to me, that makes them legends.”

Missandei of Narth’s murder in the fourth episode of the show’s final season was cited as one of the “mistakes” of Season Eight. A Change.org petition to have the final series remade has been signed by nearly 1.7m people.

Emmanuel’s comments follow similarly impassioned defence of the final season by Conleth Hill, who played Varys. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Hill said: “This is the reality, not the media-led hate.”

HBO confirmed last week (July 25) the show won’t be remade. The channel’s programming chief Casey Bloys said: “There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but once I can think of is when you try to end it. Many people have big opinions on how it should end.”

Referring to the petition, Bloys said: “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something we seriously considered.”

Emmanuel was speaking at the launch of Four Weddings And A Funeral, the new TV version of the classic 1994 romcom. Created for Hulu by Mindy Kaling, it co-stars Nikesh Patel and Rebecca Ritenhouse.