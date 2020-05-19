GAMING  

‘Game of Thrones’ star Carice Van Houten on finale backlash: “It feels a bit ungrateful”

"It just always amazes me how people can go behind their computer and just type 'die bitch die'"

By Ella Kemp
Game of Thrones
Carice Van Outen in 'Game of Thrones' (CREDIT: HBO)

Game of Thrones actress Carice Van Houten has responded to the backlash levelled at the series finale.

Van Houten, who played Red Priestess Melisandre, shared disappointment at the way fans responded to the divisive end to the show last year.

“The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good,” van Houten began in an interview with Insider.

“So it feels a bit ungrateful. You’ve had such great times and then yeah, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s not going to go exactly how you anticipated.”

She continued: “Of course, you’re going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was.”

Van Houten also commented on the petition that was levelled at the Game of Thrones writers, demanding a new final season “that makes sense”.

“That’s beyond fandom. That’s extremism. That’s scary,” van Houten said. “Knowing the writers and knowing how fucking great they are, they don’t deserve that.”

On the show’s vocal fans, the Game of Thrones actress continued: “People sometimes take it too far and get too personal, but I can’t take that seriously.

“I just thought it’s people being really emotional about this show. It just always amazes me how people can go behind their computer and just type ‘die bitch die,’ I’m fascinated by that human psyche.”

Elsewhere, author George R. R. Martin is currently working on the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book, The Winds of Winter. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

