‘Game of Thrones’: Casting begins on ‘House of the Dragon’ prequel series

Casting has begun on a new Game of Thrones prequel series entitled House of the Dragon.

HBO confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, detailing the upcoming show would be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, which takes place 300 years before the events of the TV series.

House of the Dragon will be helmed by Ryan Condal (Colony) alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who directed Game of Thrones episodes including ‘The Battle of the Bastards’ and ‘The Winds of Winter’.

Advertisement

No actors are attached to the project yet, which is still keeping most plot details under wraps. Fire and Blood covers 150 years, and sources suggest the show will tackle the Targaryen Civil War as a pivotal plot point.

The 10-episode series is set for a 2022 release, and will replace the previously announced prequel project starring Naomi Watts.

Martin has also teased that there could be as many as five Game of Thrones prequel projects in the works, including The Long Night.

In other Game of Thrones news, actor Richard Brake, who played the Night King in the show, has said he wishes the show ended with his character killing everyone.

“I wanted him to wipe everyone out, I was hoping for that,” Brake told NME. “But you can’t always get what you want!”

Advertisement

He added: “But I love the fact that Arya killed him. That was to me one of the highlights of that season.”