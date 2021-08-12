George RR Martin has confirmed that he has begun work on a new graphic novel called Voyaging.

Martin, whose A Song Of Ice And Fire series was adapted to become Game Of Thrones, said that the idea for the new book came to him “long before” his idea for the novels.

“The Thousand Worlds stories spanned centuries and light years and had their own cast of heroes, villains, legends, and colourful characters… none of them more colourful than the trader (and ecological engineer) Haviland Tuf, the protagonist of a long series of stories I collected together in the fix-up Tuf Voyaging,” wrote Martin in his announcement on his blog.

For the author, writing about the character Tuf in particular had been on his mind for some time.

“At one point, back in the 80s, I planned a second collection of stories (Twice As Tuf) and a full-length Tuf novel (Tuf Landing),” he said. “Alas, other novels and television and Ice & Fire came along, and what with one thing and another I never got around to writing them.”

Martin has even teased that the new graphic novel may have a future on TV.

“From time to time, I’ve even played with the idea of a television series about Tuf and his adventures… the stories are presently under option, as it happens, but… well, that hasn’t come to pass yet either,” he wrote on his blog.

Voyaging is set for release in 2023. Meanwhile, Martin continues to work on Winds Of Winter the sixth instalment of A Song Of Ice And Fire. However, the author suggested earlier this year that he is “hugely behind” on his long-awaited novel.

Elsewhere, Olivia Cooke, who stars in the upcoming Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon, has revealed details of her role in the show.

“She’s very complex and I think people are gonna want to see the worst in her,” Cooke told Collider.

However, she added: “What’s amazing about Game Of Thrones, like we saw in the past series, is that one season, you hate a character, and the next, you absolutely love them and will go to the ends of the earth for them.”

Cooke has described the experience of making the show as “utterly bizarre”.