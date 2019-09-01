‘Game Of Thrones’ creators address “embarrassing” season 8 coffee cup gaffe

"Eventually, it was just kind of funny"

The creators of Game of Thrones have discussed the much-talked-about coffee cup gaffe featured in the show’s final season.

The hit HBO fantasy series reached its conclusion back in May, splitting fans’ opinion with a controversial final episode. However, it was a rogue coffee container mistakingly left on set during episode four that dominated Thrones chat online, with the mistake going viral on social media within hours of being spotted.

In a new interview with Japan’s Star Channel, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have now addressed the mishap – calling it their “Persian rug” moment.

“In Persian rugs, it’s tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug, because only God can do anything perfect,” said David Benioff.

Weiss joked: “That’s why I put the coffee cup there. It was a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection.”

On a more serious note, Benioff explained that he and Weiss were left embarrassed by allowing the cup to slip past the edit. “We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle [of the shot],” he said.

“At first I couldn’t believe it and then it was embarrassment, because how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot? Eventually, it was just kind of funny. Because this one is just a mistake and it’s just kind of funny to us now.”

Shortly after airing, network HBO digitally removed the coffee cup from the streamed version of the episode on HBO Go. Responding to backlash from eagle-eyed fans who spotted the mistake, art director Hauke Richter said: “We are usually so diligent that this does not happen.”

Meanwhile, GoT star Kit Harington has explained Jon Snow’s actions towards Daenerys Targaryen in the season 8 finale.