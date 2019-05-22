It turns out ‘Game Of Thrones’ didn’t film multiple endings after all

HBO boss Casey Bloys had suggested the show would film more than one ending so nobody would know how it was really going to end before airing

Only one ending was filmed for Game Of Thrones, it has been confirmed.

In 2017, HBO president Casey Bloys gave the impression multiple endings would be filmed for the show’s finale so that not even the cast would know who would take the throne before the episode aired.

Now, Bloys has now suggested that he was misleading fans in order to prevent the finale from leaking. “I don’t think they actually shot multiple endings,” he told Deadline. “But putting that in the water supply wasn’t a bad thing to protect against leaks. They always had a little bit of edge of doubt because you couldn’t be totally sure.”

The network boss added that he never discussed alternate endings with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “[They] are very smart, very bright, very methodical,” he said of the pair. “They’ve had this in their heads for a long time. So there weren’t big debates about, should it end this way or not end this way, this is what they had planned.”

Speaking in 2018, Maisie Williams said she didn’t think Bloys’ apparent plans for multiple endings were realistic. “I heard this and I thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'” she explained. “But as we know, sometimes Presidents don’t always tell the truth.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, an old video of Gwendoline Christie has resurfaced since the show’s ending on Sunday (May 19), in which the actor correctly predicts the “winner”.

In an interview from 2017, Christie and her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were asked who they thought would be sitting on the Iron Throne come the end of season 8. Coster-Waldau opted for either Daenerys Targaryen or the Night King, but Christie had a different view.

In other Game of Thrones news, Emilia Clarke revealed this week that she studied footage of Adolf Hitler as part of her preparation for giving her final speech on the show.