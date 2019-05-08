‘Game of Thrones’ director explains why Jon Snow controversially snubbed Ghost

Poor, poor Ghost.

A Game of Thrones director has explained the reasoning behind Jon Snow’s less than satisfactory final moments with his beloved dire wolf Ghost.

In last Sunday’s episode, Jon was forced to bid a fond farewell to Ghost after the King of the North realised that he would have to head to King’s Landing to face the might of Cersei Lannister and her battle-ready troops.

But despite his close relationship with his beloved pet, fans were left disappointed as Jon seemingly stared at the dog for a brief minute, before choosing to simply look down and walk away – providing a less than emotional end to their friendship.

However, episode 4 director David Nutter insists that the reason for Jon’s behaviour is directly linked to the technical logistics of filming the show.

“Since the dire wolves are kind of CG creations, we felt it best to keep it as simple as possible. And I think that it played out much more powerfully that way,” he told The Huffington Post.

“Keeping Ghost off to the side, I thought that played out better,” Nutter added, while also explaining that it enabled Jon to have a final emotional moment with Tormund and Gilly before saying goodbye to his wolf.

“Then he just walks off by himself, he turns to Ghost and has this moment with Ghost that I thought was very, very powerful.”

Actor John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, also backed the decision.

“I think that Jon knows what he’s leaving behind,” Bradley said. “Jon Snow is a noble man and he knows all about sacrifice. He knows what he has to keep safe, and he knows he has a responsibility to Ghost and a responsibility to Sam, Gilly and baby Sam because he knows where they’ll be safe.”

This comes only days after eagle-eyed fans noticed that a coffee cup had been left in shot– leading HBO to digitally remove it.

Game of Thrones returns next Sunday.