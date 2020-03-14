Emilia Clarke has spoken about the Game Of Thrones finale, saying she was “annoyed” by Jon Snow’s storyline in the last episode.

The long-running HBO show came to an end last year. In the final instalment, Clarke’s Daenerys was fatally stabbed by Snow (played by Kit Harington).

Snow was facing execution for Daenerys’ murder but was instead sentenced to the Night’s Watch by king Bran.

Speaking to the Times, Clarke said she “really felt for her” character and her fate. “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her,” she said. “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder – literally.”

The actor also responded to criticism that the final season of the show felt rushed, saying that they “could have spun it out for a little longer”.

Earlier this year, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin suggested his books would end differently to the TV show. “People know an ending — but not the ending,” he said. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.”

The writer also confirmed that the show was originally intended to end with three films. “Game of Thrones was supposed to end in cinema,” Martin said. “It was seriously discussed four to five years ago.”

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones is set to get a prequel series called House of the Dragon, which has been given a tentative release date of 2022.